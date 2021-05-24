Home

News

Australia to support development of new naval base

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 12:45 pm
The Australian government will be assisting in the construction and development of a new naval base in Lami.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the new naval base in Lami will be named after him.

He clarifies this is not the RFNS Stanley Brown, in Walu Bay Suva but a completely new base that will be similar to that of the Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says they will be assisting in the construction and the development of this new headquarters.

“As you would be aware, the Blackrock Peacekeeping training centre has been completed and handed to the RFMF and construction on the Maritime Services Centre down in Lami will commence in June and that will take about two years to construct.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow confirms they will also be supporting this new development.

“We are working with Australia closely, so Australia is the key partner in that but obviously we have been involved in consultations and talking about and very excited about what that base might bring in terms of future training opportunities.”

The design for the facility has been developed between the Australian Defence Forces and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and will be funded by the Australian Government.

 

