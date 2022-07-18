Australia to strengthen collaboration with RFMF

The Australian Government through its Defence Force will strengthen its collaboration with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says Fijian military personnel has for decades, been putting the hard yards, serving and sacrificing in peacekeeping missions across the world.

He says these have not only contributed to stability and security but have made Fiji and the region proud.

Pat Conroy

Conroy adds Fiji is one of the three countries in the Pacific with a military force and they are committed to working with our Military and Defence officers.

“The Fiji Military has made a completely oversize contribution to global peacekeeping and is something that we are very respectful of and we’ll work together in many peacekeeping missions. And that is a sign of our great co-operation military to military.”

Australia has been an asset to Fiji’s defence fraternity, as evident by their contribution to the construction of the Blackrock’s new training and accommodation facility.

Conroy says this will assist Fiji to develop a formidable peacekeeping capability in the future.