Australia to fund more infrastructure development in the Pacific

The Australian government has extended its infrastructure allocation by including an additional $500 million grant for Pacific Island countries.

Australia’s Minister for the Pacific, Pat Conroy says one element of the scheme is for loans to Pacific countries while the other component is grant allocation.

He says the funds will be used to upgrade and grow the status of infrastructure.

“We recognize some projects, loans don’t make sense- grant is more sensible so you don’t have to pay and so our announcement last night expands the grant element by $500 million and this means that we can support more projects for the Pacific without adding to the debt burden of Pacific Island nations.”

Conroy adds that the Australian government is committed to assisting Pacific Island countries.

“We recognize and we understand that many Pacific countries had to increase their national debt as a result of getting through the COVID pandemic which had a huge impact on the economies around the world and also our region in the Pacific.”

The Minister for the Pacific says Australia is also focused on smoothing the pathway for travel between and Australia.