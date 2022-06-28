Australia to assist the Pacific in any way possible

[Source: Pat Conroy MP / Twitter]

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy says they are here to listen and work together with the Pacific.

Speaking during USP’s conference on 2022 Pacific Update today, Conroy says they are meeting at a time when the complexities of issues are growing.

He says this is particularly in regards to the triple threat of COVID, climate and strategic contest which will test us in new ways.

But Conroy says Australia is here to assist the Pacific family in any way possible.

The Australian Minister says that while there are challenges, the Pacific is a region of tremendous opportunity.

According to Conroy they understand that climate change continues to be the biggest threat in the Pacific.

He says they know the Pacific family was frustrated with the previous Australian Government’s approach towards the climate crisis.

Conroy says this will now change as they will act on these issues.