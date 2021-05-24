Home

Australia supports tourism efforts

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 14, 2021 4:18 pm
Minister for the Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja.

The Australian Government is partnering with Tourism Fiji to support the safe resumption of international tourism in Fiji.

Through training and quality assurance services delivered by Australian health services provider Aspen Medical, the Australian Government and Tourism Fiji are helping operators gain accreditation under the Care Fiji Commitment program.

Tourism businesses accredited under this program commit to having a COVID-19 Action Plan and staff trained in COVID-19 mitigation best practice.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for the Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja, announced Australia’s support for the Care Fiji Commitment program at an event with tourism business leaders in Nadi this evening.

Seselja emphasised Australia’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s broader tourism sector recovery by helping Fijian resorts and tour providers be ready to safely receive tourists once international travel to Fiji re-commences on 1st December.

He adds there is no doubt that there will be many Australians on the first tourist flight.

CEO of Tourism Fiji Brent Hill welcomed Australia’s support saying the Care Fiji Commitment program will be critical to ensuring travel confidence throughout the arrival, border control, testing and holiday experiences.

