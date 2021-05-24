Home

News

Australia supports independent audit of National Register of Voters

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 4:40 pm
The Electoral Commission will be conducting an independent audit of the National Register of Voters soon.

Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Mukesh Nand and Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes signed an agreement under which Australia will contribute F$258,000 to Fiji’s Electoral Commission to support the conduct of an independent audit of the National Register of Voters.

Nand says the independent audit was a recommendation of the Multinational Observer Group of the 2018 Fijian Election.

He explains that the audit, to be conducted by an independent organisation, will be scoped, commissioned, and overseen by the Electoral Commission, which is the custodian of Fiji’s National Register of Voters.

Nand says the audit aims to support the Electoral Commission to make a determination on the manner in which the FEO is maintaining the Register, and where necessary provide relevant direction to the FEO to improve the manner in which the Register is kept.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, High Commissioner Feakes says the funding provided will allow the Commission to implement a recommendation of the Multinational Observer Group of the 2018 Fijian Election.

The Electoral Commission has conducted a call for expressions of interest from suitably experienced firms and expects to announce results of the procurement process shortly.

