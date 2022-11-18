Australia strongly focuses on assisting PICs

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy reiterates that the new Australian government is committed to rebuilding and deepening its relationship with the Pacific Islands.

He says in doing so, they have increased their overseas development assistance to the Pacific such as climate financing.

Conroy also highlighted that they are boosting their Pacific Labour Mobility scheme which provides strong remittance flows back to the Pacific island countries and also upskilling workers.

Article continues after advertisement

He also states that they are and also opening up visa pathways to build stronger people-to-people links in the Pacific.

Conroy also states that listening to the hope, priorities, and aspirations of the Pacific islands and the people and acting on them is their key focus.