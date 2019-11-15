Australia still owes Fiji– Feakes

The relief supplies handed over to Fiji by the Australian government is their first down payment in thanking Fiji for the great help in fighting the Australia Bush Fires.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says the Republic of Fiji Military Force has greatly helped them get back on track after the devastation caused by the bush fire earlier this year.

Feakes says this will be the first of a couple of flights that will be coming from Australia.

“Australia owes Fiji an enormous debt of gratitude for the contribution that the RFMF Bula Force made in fighting our Bush Fire and today that is the first down payment on the debt that we owe Fiji. We are very glad to be able to support, to repay the debt that we owe Fiji for their help to us when we were facing a very dark chapter only a few months ago.”

Feakes also commended the work of the National Disaster Management Office and government in quickly responding to damage caused by TC Harold while managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also applauded the efforts made by the RFMF who help in the bush fire relief efforts.

The supplies include Hygiene Kits, Kitchen Kits, Blankets, water purification tablets and Personal Protective Equipment to name a few