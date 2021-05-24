Home

News

Australia reassures assistance for Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:40 pm

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja, has commended Fiji’s world-class response to COVID-19.

Seselja met with the Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, to discuss the next step knowing there will be ongoing challenges.

Seselja says the selfless efforts of the frontline workers have saved countless lives in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister has assured that Australia stands ready to assist Fiji to overcome other challenges as well.

“We have been pleased to be able to partner with you in terms of support like doses personnel and other equipment. It has taken your leadership, the government’s leadership, and the courageous frontline workers to get this virus under control.”

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the extensive medical assistance from Australia is instrumental in controlling the outbreak.

“We have also had ongoing expertise rendered to Fiji from Australia both virtually and also through the embassy here. Not forgetting the areas of support, coordination, and networking happening outside COVID-19.”

Australia has delivered over one million doses of vaccines and deployed a Medical Assistance Team to help in the containment efforts during the second wave of the pandemic.

 

