News

Australia reaffirms support to Fiji’s Immigration Department

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 31, 2022 9:50 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Australia has reaffirmed its support towards the Fijian Immigration Department as part of ongoing efforts to further enhance our immigration system.

This follows the signing of the Direct Funding Agreement of $1.7 million between Fiji and Australia.

The signing that took place last year is aimed at advancing the Fijian Immigration Department’s Information Communication and Technological Infrastructure.

This was reinforced by the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs Regional Director Pacific, Andrew Rice while paying a courtesy call to the PS for the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Rice says that Australia is opening its doors for capacity building and training programmes to boost the knowledge of immigration staff.

