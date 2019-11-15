Australia reaffirms commitment to vuvale cooperation

In light of economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, Australia has shown increased interest in supporting economic activities in Fiji’s business and agricultural sectors through the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

This was conveyed by Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, in an interview with the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Australia and Fiji engagements.

Feakes says there have been preliminary discussions with business and manufacturing industries around diversification and potential partnerships.

He says Australia is working closely with the Fijian Government on mapping a way forward to revive Fiji’s tourism industry.

Feakes adds that tourism remains critically important and their focus will be on establishing the arrangements that can allow the Australian tourists to visit Fiji, as in the past some 350,000

Australian tourists visited Fiji each year and they’re looking to get those tourists back as quickly as they can but it will take some time.

In commending Fiji’s momentum on climate change adaptation and oceans preservation as a key priority for Fiji, the High Commissioner acknowledged the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership on this issue not only in this region but internationally salute his leadership on the issue.

Feakes highlighted that his posting in Fiji has been the highlight of his career and he thanked the people and government of Fiji for the welcome they have given him and for making this the best two-and-a-half years of his career.