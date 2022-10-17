Australia pursues deeper defence cooperation

[Photo: Richard Marles / Twitter]

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles says that he would like to pursue deeper defence cooperation across the Pacific, including by offering wider training opportunities to countries with defence forces, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Marles told ABC News he would like to see Australia’s defence relationships in the region evolve.

Marles stated all of this is part of doing the work, making sure Australia is present in the Pacific and is focused on developing countries in the Pacific.

He added that the Australian government is committed to being the partner of choice for countries in the Pacific.