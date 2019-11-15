Australia provides over $32m in budget support

The Australian Government has provided over $32 million in budget support to help Fiji recover from the impact of COVID-19.
The fund will be directed towards social welfare payments and address other social issues brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Stay with us for more on this story soon.
