Australia provides over $32m in budget support

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 10:29 am

The Australian Government has provided over $32 million in budget support to help Fiji recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The fund will be directed towards social welfare payments and address other social issues brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stay with us for more on this story soon.

