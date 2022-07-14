Australia plans to build better relationships

[File Photo]

Climate change is the major challenge in the Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says to counter this, the new Australian government has adopted a nationally determined contribution of 43 percent by 2030.

Albanese says they have also included increased funding for support of climate change infrastructure and are part of protecting fisheries in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that there is also a considerable increase in development assistance.

”We want to have more cooperation and engagement between parliamentarians in the region and the Australian parliament to build those people-to-people relations. We also want to Of course, to expand the engagement with Pacific Labour in our own country”.

Albanese says they are looking at ways to build relationships on a personal level.

He adds that they respect the sovereignty of nations in the Pacific and want to engage in a respectful way.