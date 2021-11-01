Australia offers more assistance ahead of border reopening

In an effort to assist Fiji prepare for the re-opening of international borders, the Australian Government is partnering with Tourism Fiji.

This will be through training and quality assurance services delivered by Australian health services provider Aspen Medical, which will help tourism businesses in Fiji gain accreditation under the Care Fiji Commitment program.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja, signed an agreement with Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill last night.

Senator Seselja says this project will help Fijian resorts and tour providers to be ready to safely receive tourists once international travel to Fiji re-commences.

“As you reopen people have great confidence that there’s good protocols in place that its safe and if something goes wrong there’s processes to deal with that and that’s what this commitment is about.”

Tourism businesses accredited under this program commit to having a COVID-19 Action Plan in place and staff trained in COVID-19 mitigation best practices.

CEO of Tourism Fiji Brent Hill welcomed Australia’s support for the program saying the Care Fiji Commitment program will be critical to ensuring travel confidence.

The commitment is around $200,000.

Minister Seselja also met a few operators last night in Nadi.