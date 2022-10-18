Australia loan to assist roads and bridges

From left: Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Australian Chargé d'affaires John Williams, FRA Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad.

Fiji will start work on replacing nine bridges and re-doing roads, which is being assisted by a first ever sovereign loan by Australia.

Through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, Australia is investing over $200 million in financing to support the restoration and upgrade of key roads and bridges.

Fiji has signed an Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific loan and grant agreement with Australia.

Australian Chargé d’affaires John Williams says their financing package includes $24m in a grand component through which the loan is concessional and will be fast disbursed, meaning support can be provided now for Fiji’s economic recovery.

“This will support the Fiji Roads Authority to provide for the renewal and resurfacing of more than 1.5 million square meters of road surface throughout Fiji as well as the replacement of nine bridges, all important road infrastructure and crucial to the Fijian economy, connecting people and markets.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the latest input by Australia has a grant element in it which makes it a concessional loan overall.

“It’s got a 15-year payment period with three-year grace period built into that. This is the first ever sovereign loan by the Australian government and this is a momentous occasion.”

The AIFFP is Australia’s bilateral financing mechanism for critical infrastructure development throughout our blue Pacific region.

Williams says this will be the 11th AIFFP investment that they’ve signed, disbursing over $1 billion Australian dollars to include Pacific families.

The Charge d’affaires says they are focused on quality infrastructure investment, which is a platform for economic growth that creates job opportunities and then addresses the vast challenges presented by climate change.