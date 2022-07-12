Australia is a trusted global climate action partner

[File Photo]

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese says his country will once again be a trusted global partner on climate action.

Albanese, who will arrive into the country later today to attend the 51st Pacific Islands Forum in Suva says he is ambitious about what he and the regional leaders can achieve together.

He says he looks forward to discussing a proposal to co-host a United Nations climate summit with his Pacific partners, to elevate and prioritize issues which impact the region the most.

With Albanese at the helm for over a month, the Australian Government has moved quickly to step up its climate action.

Australia’s carbon emissions 2030 reduction target, under the Paris Agreement, was increased from 26 to 28 percent.