Australia hands over $17m to assist Fiji in the fight against COVID-19

Fiji today signed a direct grant agreement with the Australian Government for seventeen million dollars.

The Australian assistance will be used to bolster Fiji’s COVID-19 response.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted how the assistance will be distributed.

“We have out of that $12.215 million, $2.9 million Australian is actually going across specifically to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. $200 000 is going specifically for the National Disaster Management Office and the remaining $8.1 million is the general support for COVID-19.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes commended Fiji on the response in containing the virus, adding that Australia will continue their support in any way they can.

“Fiji moved quickly and decisively when COVID first emerged. The government was prepared to make the tough but necessary decisions. The Ministry of Health had a plan which it executed faultlessly.”

Minister for Health, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the financial assistance will significantly prop up their Coronavirus counter measures.

“To date, Australia’s broader support for the Ministry of Health and COVID-19 efforts has been through the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, Medical and Lab consumables, Flu Vaccines, Support for Public Health messaging, risk communications and many others.”

Meanwhile, discussions of including Fiji in the Trans-Tasman travel bubble remain on-going.