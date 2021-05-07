Australia funds lab technicians

The Australian government has today announced more support for Fiji in its fight against the further rise of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says they have funded the recruitment of seven lab technicians based within the Fiji Center for Disease Control and divisional hospitals.

Feakes says this is in support of the Ministry of Health’s crucial work in response to COVID-19.

Earlier, the Australian government had committed 10,000 doses of vaccines to Fiji.