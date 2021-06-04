Australia extends grant assistance

The Australian government has repurposed its development finance to provide increasing amounts of direct budget to its Fijian counterpart.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this shows their trust in the Fijian Government’s internal systems and processes.

Australia has extended a grant of $19.7 million to boost Fiji Cyclone Recovery Program which will focus on the rehabilitation of school buildings damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This follows the signing of a direct funding arrangement yesterday between the Fijian and Australian Governments which should see the funds being utilised over the next three fiscal periods as the projects progress.

In signing the agreement, Sayed-Khaiyum relayed that the past few months have been very challenging for Fiji with being hit by two tropical cyclones – TC Yasa in December 2020 and TC Ana in February, and a massive second wave of COVID-19.

The Tropical Cyclone Yasa Response and Recovery Plan developed by the government identified immediate financing needs amounting to $75.9 million and three-year financing needs amounting to $162 million.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says one of the key priorities of the Plan is the rehabilitation and resilient reconstruction of 59 schools.

The Australian Government is supporting this priority area to fund the rehabilitation and reconstruction of nine schools in the Northern Division.

These schools Lekutu Secondary School, Lekutu District School, Nukubulu Primary School, Maramarua District School, Dreketi District School, Bua District School, Dama District School, Wailevu West District School and Ratu Luke Memorial School.

The Implementation will be managed by the Australian Government through a Project Support Facility run by an independent third party and the Fijian Government through the Ministry of Economy’s Construction Implementation Unit (CIU) will be responsible for cross checking progress and releasing funds for payment to contractors.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes highlighted the importance of the Vuvale partnership between the two countries.