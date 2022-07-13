Australia ensuring workers are not exploited under PLS

[File Photo]

More changes are expected to be made to Australia’s Pacific Labour Scheme.

More than 3000 Fijians are working under the Pacific Labour Scheme after the Australian Government opened its doors for seasonal workers in 2015.

There have also been reports of workers being exploited and not being paid their full salaries.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong, who is in the country for her first Pacific Island Leaders Forum, has assured us that her Labor government has a very strong ethical and philosophical commitment to ensuring workers are not exploited.

“We’ve made some changes. We will make more changes. We looked at this a lot in Opposition. You can’t guarantee everything but I can say to you we work very hard to make sure that we crack down on exploitation. “

During her visit to Fiji over a month ago, Senator Wong revealed that the Australian Government would soon provide more opportunities for Fijian workers, including allowing family members to travel abroad and live with their loved ones in Australia.