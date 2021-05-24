Australia defends climate change position

The Australian diplomatic mission in Fiji has stood by its climate change plans saying it is doing as much as any other nation.

High Commissioner John Feakes says Australia has committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is likely to hit 35% reduction by 2030.

“Our record stacks up against anywhere else in the world. The Prime Minister has been very clear including his meeting with Prime Minister Bainimarama that we absolutely recognize how important climate change is.”

Feakes has also defended Australia’s position, adding that there are no conflicting interests on this issue, and Australia will increase its climate finance commitment by $500m to a total of $2b.

However Fiji’s called on Australia to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to show the world a concrete plan on how it will achieve this.