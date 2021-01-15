Australia continues to provide TC Yasa relief supplies for Fiji

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 aircraft landed at the Nadi International Airport this afternoon with a delivery of humanitarian relief supplies from the Australian Government.

The supplies will be used to refill warehouses that were exhausted following Tropical Cyclone Yasa and ensure Fiji is ready to respond to any future humanitarian emergency.

The C-17 aircraft, which is the largest aircraft operated by the Australian Defence Force, was received by Major Damien Tudehope and, Natasha Verma from the Australian High Commission.

Airport officials were on-site to ensure COVID-19 protocols were strictly maintained.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says Australia is pleased to contribute to the Fijian Government’s quick response to Tropical Cyclone Yasa and they will continue to stand with

Fiji to support ongoing recovery efforts.

Feakes adds that today’s delivery of additional relief supplies will ensure Fiji is well prepared to swiftly deal with any future emergency.

The flight included shelter kits, kitchen kits, tarpaulins, blankets, solar lights and hygiene kits.

It also contained additional essential electrical supplies to support Electricity Fiji Limited in their efforts to restore power in Vanua Levu.