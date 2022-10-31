Australia continues to develop Pacific Engagement Visa

[File Photo]

The Australian government continues to work on the development of the Pacific Engagement Visa programme, as affirmed in its 2022-23 budget.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says they are committed to creating a smooth pathway for travel between Australia and Fiji.

“Importantly, establishment of the Pacific engagement visa allows at least 3,000 Pacific Islanders to migrate to Australia each year. I think we’ve got a bit to go but what’s really important is that we are committed to smoothing the pathway for travel between Australia and Fiji.”

Conroy says there are millions of visa applications in their system, which includes thousands of Fijians, and they need to first reduce this massive backlog.

He says will expedite this to allow Pacific Islanders to travel with ease.

A preliminary consultation on the PEV programme was held between the Ministry of Employment Productivity and Industrial Relations and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in August.

The Pacific Engagement Visa programme which is expected to commence mid-next year will allow 3000 people from the Pacific to migrate to Australia annually.

The Australian government’s 2022-23 budget provides $1.9 billion in foreign aid for the Pacific, which includes $88m for Fiji.