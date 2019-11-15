Australia committed to helping Fiji achieve gender equality

The Australian Government remains steadfast in supporting the Fijian Government, women’s groups and other stakeholders in their efforts to progress gender equality.

Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Regional Program Counsellor Rochelle White says women in Fiji play an important role in advocating for women empowerment, leadership, and ending violence against women and girls.

By working together on this shared challenge, we can make greater progress towards giving women and men, boys and girls equal opportunities. Here in Fiji, we know there’s been a significant number of calls to the domestic violence national helpline this year.

Article continues after advertisement

White also acknowledged the spirit of unity and togetherness shown by Fijians through organic forums like Barter for Better Fiji and more organized groups like the Fiji CSO Alliance for COVID-19 Humanitarian Response.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Regional Program Counsellor says Fiji has made significant progress with 63 percent of women being health workers and 85 percent of whom are market vendors.

The Fiji Women’s Fund and Pacific Women held its Fiji Reflection and Learning workshop today aimed at creating a discussion for women around COVID-19 and TC Harold.