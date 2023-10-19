Australia commits $100m for Fiji's economic recovery and job growth

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has announced additional budgetary support of $100 million for Fiji.

This support is aimed at facilitating economic recovery and fostering job creation.

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, expressed deep appreciation for the longstanding and rapidly evolving relationship between the two nations.

He also extended his gratitude to the people of Australia, recognizing their significant contribution to Fiji’s economic recovery.

Rabuka highlighted the vital role Australians play when they visit Fiji, as they generate employment opportunities for the local workforce.