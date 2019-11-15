Australia announces new measures to tackle COVID-19

Following new restrictions by the New Zealand Government, Australia has also announced new measures to tackle COVID-19.

More than 250 cases of the virus have been recorded in Australia with three deaths.

In a press conference this afternoon, the Australian Prime Minister announced that all overseas arrivals to Australia will need to self-isolate for 14 days from midnight.

Scott Morrison says they will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for a month.

He has also confirmed that schools in Australia will remain open.