Australia and NZ Police force conduct training for Fiji officers

The Australian Federal Police in collaboration with the New Zealand Police have been conducting a series of workshops designed at enhancing Command and Control capabilities of Fijian Police officers during major incidents.

The Pacific Command and Control Incident Management Program is aimed at creating a philosophy of command and coordination amongst Police officers of all ranks.

Facilitating the training was Australian Federal Police Liaison Officer Superintendent of Police (SP) Glen Fisher who says the program is similar to a course delivered within the Australian Federal Police Force and other Australian Police Forces and emergency service providers including Fire and Ambulance services.

SP Fisher said Fiji’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been commendable.

The training programme will be incorporated into Fiji’s training packages that will be delivered under the Pacific Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation under the Pacific Islands Chiefs of

Police umbrella as Fiji has been identified as a leading center for training for its regional partners.