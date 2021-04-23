Home

News

Australia and New Zealand commemorate ANZAC Day

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 5:40 am
Australian High Commissioner John Feakes [left] at the Suva National War Memorial and NZ High Commissioner Jonathan Curr laying wreath at 2019 Anzac Day Dawn Service

Many people in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific today commemorate the Gallipoli landings that were the first major military action fought together by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

In a statement, the Australia and New Zealand High Commissions say Anzac Day was a pivotal moment in New Zealand and Australia’s history that has shaped their national identity.

It adds that the Anzac spirit has taught them many things such as endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mate-ship.

They say, Anzac Day has particular poignancy where Pacific Islanders, Australians and New Zealanders fought together during the Second World War.

It adds that Fijian troops fought alongside New Zealanders and Australian Coast Watchers in the Solomon Islands Campaign and on into Bougainville.

The High Commissioners, say in the Pacific, we are fortunate to live in a time of relative peace and security, however, we also the struggles and sacrifices of generations past and present – of ordinary people doing their duty.

This currently includes health workers and members of the security forces fighting to protect their communities from COVID-19.

They also acknowledge the continued service of brave women and men who represent our country on a daily basis.

Today, in the tradition of the ANZACs, many of our defence personnel are deployed overseas in peacekeeping operations, a tradition of service which they share with Fiji.

