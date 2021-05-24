Australia acknowledge Fiji’s position on Russian invasion

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja has thanked Fiji for the robust and principled international position on Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Seselja says he acknowledges the collective position of the Pacific Islands Forum in response to this crisis.

He says in our own region, coercion, disinformation and foreign interference are on the rise.

The Minister stresses that none of us would wish to see the regional order undermined or destabilized.

Seselja says this is why Australia is working with Fiji and other Pacific partners to build sovereign resilience and support the rule of law in our region.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also reaffirmed Fiji’s opposition to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

He says the Pacific is united in condemning the invasion at the floor of the UN General Assembly.