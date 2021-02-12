AUSPS expresses dismay over comment by PM

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff has expressed dismay over the comments of the Prime Minister on the appointment of Dr Rajni Chand as the USP Director Centre for Flexible Learning.

AUSPA Women’s Wing Chair Rosalia Fatiaki says Voreqe Bainimarama by his comment pays lip service to all women and dangerously ingrains patriarchy which is the root of many social ills in Fiji.

Bainimarama in his comment alleges that the position of the USP Director Centre for Flexible Learning was not advertised internationally as per USP policy.

He further claimed that NFP Leader Biman Prasad has not taken a stand against corruption at USP because his wife has benefitted from it.

Fatiaki in response to Bainimarama’s comment says these are unfounded allegations against Dr Chand.

However, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made his stance clear that he champions the protection of women.

“How did this issue become a misogyny? Everyone in Fiji knows my stance in the protection of women. Fiji knows the lack of support our Fijian women got from him and his members when NFP found it hard to condemn Bulitavu.”

Bainimarama is calling on the Council to relook at the USP administration and also expresses his concern over governance issue at the institute.