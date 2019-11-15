Audit into Housing Authority lot allocations

A special-purpose audit will be carried by the Housing Authority on lots allocated in the last ten years.

Housing Authority Board Chair Loraine Seeto says they have been instructed by Housing Minister Premila Kumar to also conduct a public inquiry in relation to the allocation of the lots.

Seeto says they are now finalising the logistics.

Article continues after advertisement



[Housing Authority Board Chair Loraine Seeto – Left]

She adds the audit is in response to numerous complaints and allegations surrounding the allocation of lots by the Housing Authority.

The public inquiry will be held in the four divisions.

Stay with us for this developing story.