Audit into Housing Authority lot allocations

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 15, 2020 10:36 am
A special-purpose audit will be carried by the Housing Authority on lots allocated in the last ten years. [File Photo]

A special-purpose audit will be carried by the Housing Authority on lots allocated in the last ten years.

Housing Authority Board Chair Loraine Seeto says they have been instructed by Housing Minister Premila Kumar to also conduct a public inquiry in relation to the allocation of the lots.

Seeto says they are now finalising the logistics.

[Housing Authority Board Chair Loraine Seeto – Left]

She adds the audit is in response to numerous complaints and allegations surrounding the allocation of lots by the Housing Authority.

The public inquiry will be held in the four divisions.

Stay with us for this developing story.

