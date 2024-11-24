Audiovisual industry generates $260m

The audiovisual industry is making significant strides in positioning Fiji as a premier destination for international film and television productions, says Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

At the Industry Connect event, the Minister highlighted that in the past financial year, Fiji hosted productions from 11 countries, generating nearly $260 million in new economic activity.

Kamikamica adds that this influx created jobs for approximately 1,300 Fijians and engaged 282 local service providers.

Kamikamica says the audiovisual industry offers tremendous opportunities for growth, employment, and innovation

“For instance, our national carrier Fiji Airways was boosted as just under 1700 international crew members arrived in Fiji. Our hospitality sector significantly benefited as 51,266 room nights were booked by local and international crews.”

Kamikamica says by fostering a thriving audiovisual sector, they can positively impact various other industries, including hospitality, transportation, and local service providers.

“These figures, ladies and gentlemen, are not just numbers. They represent livelihoods, opportunities and a brighter future for Fijians across various sectors.”

Kamikamica says Fiji’s breathtaking landscapes continue to attract high-profile productions, including U.S. Survivor and Love Island U.S., which have solidified the country’s reputation as a world-class filming destination.