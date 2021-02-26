Attorney General clarifies quarantine concerns

Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has clarified that he will undergo quarantine after returning from his medical treatment from Singapore.

The clarification came after concerns were raised by some Fijians that the AG will not undergo mandatory quarantine requirements.

Speaking during the Virtual Budget Consultation, Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed he is undergoing medical treatment.

He also clarified that his treatment is personal and the costs will be borne by him and not the Fijian Government or the taxpayers.