Attempts to remove Vijay Singh from suspended SODELPA

Influential members of suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party are believed to be making attempts to remove Vijay Singh who happens to be the only legally recognized Vice President of suspended SODELPA.

FBC News has established that a petition has emerged from Tailevu/Naitasiri calling for the Management Board – once appointed – to urgently call for a Vote of No Confidence in Vijay Singh.

It is understood that the petition is organized by the suspended SODELPA faction which purported to hold a management board meeting at Suva’s Kshatriya Hall on the 23rd of last month.

FBC News also understands that certain individuals who were behind this meeting are now seeking to oust Singh.

Under the current circumstances Singh is the only person able to call any meetings of suspended SODELPA, including a Working Committee set up to bring the Party out of suspension.

It is believed the petition is also calling for a Management Board meeting no later than June 15th.

There has been resistance to Singh’s involvement in suspended SODELPA even before internal differences, attempted power grabs and squabbling led to the suspension.