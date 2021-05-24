Attempts to cause instability will be investigated

The Fiji Police Force has warned that it will not allow people to use the two major fires last night to rally support to incite violence and instability.

Police says Fijians can expect more stringent measures to be implemented as far as operations are concerned.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says they want to assure Fijians that any attempts to destabilize and cause instability will be investigated and dealt with.

Tudravu says opportunists have been quick to use the two incidents to call for more acts of violence and unfortunately some have supported the calls.

Police are urging Fijians not to be influenced by speculation that the two incidents were linked as a joint investigation with the National Fire Authority to determine the cause of the incident continues.

The Acting Commissioner of Police labelled those instigating movements of violence and instability from overseas or hiding behind fake profiles as selfish and self-centred.

He adds these people do not realize that any acts of violence will only lead to more suffering.

There will be a surge in Police operations around the country to also support the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 containment and mitigation efforts.