Attempted baby abduction at CWM Hospital

The Health Ministry is investigating the attempted abduction of a newborn from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed to FBC News that the incident happened last week.

Dr Waqainabete describes the circumstances around the case as sinister and wicked.

“So from what I know at the moment because the investigation is still happening, there was a person who did not have a child or wanted to abduct a baby. That’s what I know as of now.”

He says all hospitals have strict processes for the safety and security of children, especially babies.

“It’s unfortunate the incident has happened and the investigation is still in process but again I want to make it very clear that is illegal. To abduct anybody. Whether it’s a child or an adult. And that person who want to abduct somebody certainly have a sinister motive and it’s an illegal motive. So that investigative process goes down its own pathway. We will look at what needs to be done to continue to strengthen our safe keeping of patients when they come into our hospital.”

Police have confirmed receiving a report and an investigation is now underway.