Attacks on education for political gain

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:25 am

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says she is wary about politicians using education as a political football to gain mileage ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kumar says this was to be expected and is already evident in recent attacks on the education system.

The Minister adds despite this, parents know the current government has prioritized education.

“Education is one sector that becomes a political football during election time, but this time around we will leave it to the parents.” They know exactly what this government did for their children’s education. “

Kumar says a lot has been done to improve the education of children at all levels.

“The various assistance that we introduce to support our parents in educating the children, and it does not stop at the secondary level, even at the tertiary level, the TELS, as well as the Toppers scholarships, are all that is available for our children.”

She is calling on parents to properly vet the information they receive as the education of children should not be politicized.

Kumar says their system does not leave a child behind because there is no elite group where the rich can afford a better education.

