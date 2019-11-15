Home

ATS to terminate close to 400 workers

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 19, 2020 10:35 am
Close to 400 workers of the Airport Terminal Services are expected to be terminated today as COVID-19 takes its toll on the tourism industry. [File Photo]

Close to 400 workers of the Air Terminal Services are expected to be terminated today as COVID-19 takes its toll on the tourism industry.

FBC News has been reliably informed today that the workers have been notified.

Earlier this month, ATS let go of 20 staff who were believed to be over the age of 55 years.

ATS currently employs around 700 staff.

The Chair Parvez Akbar when reached for a comment says the company will be sending out a media release.

Meanwhile, ATS CEO Hare Mani could not be reached for a comment.

Stay with us we will have more.

