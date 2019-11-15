ATS pays out $3m in log of claims from 2014-2019

Air Terminal Services has today paid out about $3 million as settlement for employees log of claims from 2014-2019.

This was announced at a meeting between the senior management of ATS and the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA).

ATS Acting CEO Hare Mani says the payout was approved at the first board meeting of 2020.

Mani says ATS has agreed to pay a lump sum amount to employees for FASA’s Log of Claims from 2014 – 2018 and an increment effective from 1st January 2019 amounting to about $3m.

He says the lump sum amount will be deposited into employees bank accounts in their next pay with the increment to be paid in the following pay.

The new rate of pay will be effective thereafter.

According to Mani, the settlement also included the issue between some employees and ATS which occurred around December 2017 that saw a number of workers walk out.