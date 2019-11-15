ATS CEO confirms media release to be sent out

Air Terminal Services Limited Acting CEO Hare Mani confirms the company will send out a media release regarding the future of their staff.

When contacted by FBC News, Mani says they are currently putting together a release which will be sent out today.

FBC News was reliably informed that a notice has also been put out to workers regarding the termination of at least 400 workers.

Earlier this month, ATS let go of 20 staff who were believed to be over the age of 55.

ATS currently employs around 700 staff.