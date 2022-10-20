ATH records strong year of performance

[File Photo]

Fiji’s principal telecommunications holding company, Amalgamated Telecoms Holdings Limited has recorded consolidated revenue of $641 million for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.

This is an increase of 10.52 percent compared to the same period last year.

Net profit after tax also increased as a result of increased sales, finishing the year at $56 million compared to $41 million in 2021.

Chairperson Kalpana Kushla Lal says it has been a challenging yet remarkable year for the ATH Group.

She says not only has ATH navigated through the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ATH has also successfully constructed and brought to life a new telecommunications venture in Papua New Guinea under the Vodafone brand.

“ATH having a diversified portfolio and expanded portfolio as such, we had the benefit of realizing value in other areas that supplemented for the decrease in the different areas and I think on reflection when we look back and compare where we are that regional expansion was a very good idea.”

Acting CEO Juan Castellanos de Armas the group remained alert to opportunities that came their way.

“Here in Fiji, we all know how important Tourism is when it comes to GDP. In the ATH group, we have a number of overseas subsidiaries that are now bringing almost 40 percent of the revenue of the group so that makes it extremely stronger and this number will keep increasing.”

ATH held its 24th Annual General Meeting today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.