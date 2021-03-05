AstraZeneca vaccines shipped to the North

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine for Vanua Levu has arrived in Labasa.
The vaccines arrived on board the Fiji Link flight FJ32 at the Labasa Airport.
They will be administered first to frontline workers and target groups in the North.
[Source: FIji Airways]
