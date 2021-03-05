Home

AstraZeneca vaccines shipped to the North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 11, 2021 3:30 pm
[Source: FIji Airways]

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine for Vanua Levu has arrived in Labasa.

The vaccines arrived on board the Fiji Link flight FJ32 at the Labasa Airport.

They will be administered first to frontline workers and target groups in the North.

[Source: FIji Airways]

