Association wants builders to register

The Master Builders Association is working on bringing more members under its umbrella.

President Vijay Ragwan says there are a number of ‘cowboy contractors’ who are giving the construction industry a bad name.

Ragwan adds there were instances where contracts are broken, builders have not finished the work and the consumers suffer.

Article continues after advertisement

The Association has 38 members.

Ragwan says belonging to Master Builders is an assurance to the industry that every member is committed to maintaining the highest standards through quality and fair workplace practices.

He highlighted that they will not tolerate questionable activities in the Association.

Much of Fiji’s infrastructure has been constructed over the years, by members of the Association, which is active in the country since l961.

The Association held its membership drive in Suva yesterday.

The drive is a joint initiative between the Construction Industry Council and MBA.