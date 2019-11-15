Association pushes for more visibility

Persons with disabilities faced many challenges between March and May and these were uncertain times due to the pandemic.

Travel restrictions and social distancing affected their daily lives and they mostly rely on others to carry out their daily chores.

Spinal Injury Association executive director Joshko Wakaniyasi says following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic they’re now pushing to become more visible, so their views are taken on board on important matters.

“It is a celebration for persons with disability that we are pushing to be part of and ensuring to have bigger visibility in the new space globally as we move forward. Also highlighting that what we can do to ensure that society post-COVID is one that is engaging, one that is interacting and one that is very very inclusive.”

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa also shared similar sentiments saying it is important that the decision-making processes are inclusive.

“When we putting together recovery plans from COVID and all the challenges that it has brought to the economic, social or the health sector, that the unique lived experiences of persons living with disabilities are taken into account and that can only be done by them.”

International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be celebrated on Thursday with the “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World”.