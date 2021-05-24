Home

News

Association concerned with members safety

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 6:05 am

The Fiji Taxi Association is concerned with the safety of its members following the alleged murder of one of its own last month.

A 60-year-old taxi driver based in Nausori was found dead in Qiolevu, Sawani.

The Office of the Public Prosecution also stated in its September update that there were four incidents of aggravated robbery against taxi drivers.

Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal, says they are trying to seek an audience with the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, to discuss their challenges.

“We are very thankful for the police officers, they are doing their jobs well. We hope that they will maintain this working relationship with the taxi industry.”

Lal says incidents of this nature are not prevalent in areas where the police presence is heavy.

