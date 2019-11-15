Association calls for national dental and oral survey

The Fiji Dental Association is calling for a national dental and oral health survey.

President Dr Vikash Singh says a survey of such nature has not been conducted in the past 16 years.

Singh says they have been liaising with the Ministry of Health as data collected will help the dental practitioners to decide on their next course of action.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s an issue that I’ve been raising with various authorities for a number of years now, there hasn’t been a national oral health survey since 2004. So we really don’t have any published data to tell us about the prevalence of oral health conditions.”

Singh adds the national survey will also help them identify Fiji’s dental health status.