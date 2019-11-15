Home

Association aims to financially strengthen vendors

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 29, 2020 12:20 pm
The Raiwaqa Raiwai Small and Micro-Business Association has taken a lead role in helping the government develop community markets.

The Local Government had earlier said they are keen on decentralizing market services to ensure it’s accessible to the public.

Association Interim Chair, Felix Parker hopes to engage with vendors and support their business in the long run, especially in these trying times.

“The challenge that we face at the moment is financial challenges and the thing we put forward in terms of this platform here is to give them an opportunity to have a place to sell their products. Currently, you know where our situation is people have no money. The sales within the communities have dropped drastically. This will allow them to at least have another place apart from their homes or the place they selling to further increase their income.”

Vendors say the expansion of the market and the need to be financially empowered is crucial.

The Association was formed on the basis of the current economic situation and it aims to hold a market day every month.

 

