News

Assistance empowers Naceva Women

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 5:15 am
Members of the Naceva Women’s Co-operative on Beqa Island are ecstatic after receiving a solar freezer and light to bolster their business.

Members of the Naceva Women’s Co-operative on Beqa Island are ecstatic after receiving a solar freezer and light to bolster their business.

Co-operative President, Sereana Nagatalevu says the assistance will empower women to value their business, raise productivity and alleviate poverty at the community level.

She adds they never gave up hope, and came up with a proposal and proper plan in order to secure this assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Naceva women are so happy seeing how the association or co-operative have grown in recent years. Our ultimate goal is to manage funds, and save more in a bid to halt poverty in the village.”

ADRA Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says it complements other forms of livelihood support provided to the women and youth of Naceva.

“I’m glad that the women here are starting this new business as a co-operative. From what I have gathered that the women highlighted their really happy, so blessed to have this because it’s been a long time for the women.”

The initiative is funded by Fiji Water, through ADRA Fiji as part of its social obligation.

 

