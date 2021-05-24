Assistance available for land lease payments

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says government stands ready to assist people with disabilities as well as those facing financial difficulties in meeting their land lease payments.

He says $1 million has been allocated to persons that meet the criteria so that they do not default on payments.

“This assistance will benefit many Fijians who have leased land but are struggling with lease payments. Now those people who have arrears or struggling to pay can go to the Itaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) to make some sort of arrangement.”

He says the government has also allocated $500,000 to identify and survey land that can be leased for housing development.

Bainimarama says this initiative, which is a collaboration between the TLTB and the Ministry of Lands benefits not only the landowners but the government as well.